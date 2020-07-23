Menu Search Log in

Pandemic takes its toll on one rural Kansas town

Tiny, rural Logan in northwest Kansas has been hit hard by coronavirus. More than half of its 35 nursing home residents tested positive, with several deaths.

By

State News

July 23, 2020 - 9:41 AM

Downtown Logan in northwest Kansas. Photo by Google Maps

The Facebook post just before 9 last Sunday night was the kind you couldn’t help but stop and read.

“Friends: I’m asking for prayers for my hometown of Logan, Kansas,” wrote Andy Stanton in a post accompanied by a picture of a serene, small-town Main Street and a set of praying hands. 

The rural northwest Kansas community had been hit hard by the coronavirus, he said. More than half the 35 residents of its nursing home along with many staff members had tested positive, with four residents dying in the past week. (Three more have died since his post.)

