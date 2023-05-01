PARSONS — Moms Demand Action of Parsons met at the Parsons Police Department last week to discuss gun safety and gun legislation, according to the Parsons Sun.

The organization works to limit gun violence and deaths caused by firearms.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks and Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd, Lt. Jason Ludwig and Officer Mark Raney gave the group insight into the different kinds of weapons and ammunition that are used in law enforcement. The officers also addressed gun violence, active shooters and some added information of weapon systems and common misconceptions, the Sun reported.