Police fatally shoot Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police officers shot and killed a man early Thursday after he walked toward them with a knife as they tried to intervene in a carjacking, authorities say.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a woman called 911 areport a 33-year-old family member, Taylor Lowery, was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically.

She was able to escape, and Lowery drove away from the home in a sport utility vehicle, according to the KBI, which is investigating.