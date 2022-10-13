 | Thu, Oct 13, 2022
Police fatally shoot Topeka man

By

State News

October 13, 2022 - 3:16 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police officers shot and killed a man early Thursday after he walked toward them with a knife as they tried to intervene in a carjacking, authorities say.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a woman called 911 areport a 33-year-old family member, Taylor Lowery, was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically.

She was able to escape, and Lowery drove away from the home in a sport utility vehicle, according to the KBI, which is investigating.

