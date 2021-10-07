Teen’s death spurs calls for change

TOPEKA — An organization working to reform the Kansas juvenile justice system called for an end to incarceration of youth after a 17-year-old boy died at the Sedgwick County intake facility.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday a preliminary review indicated Wichita police officers responded to a disturbance in which Cedric Lofton, of Wichita, was found to be “paranoid” and “behaving erratically” outside a home. Officers unsuccessfully attempted to convince him to voluntarily seek mental health treatment. They engaged in a physical struggle while taking him into custody, the KBI said.

Lofton was transferred to the intake facility where another altercation with corrections officers occurred. Corrections officers later found him unresponsive and administered emergency care, the KBI said. He was transported to Wesley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.