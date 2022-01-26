 | Wed, Jan 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Republican says gerrymandering is just part of redistricting process

Rep. Steve Huebert defended Republican efforts to gain the upper hand in congressional races. He said it's simply "a political process."

By

State News

January 26, 2022 - 9:55 AM

Rep. Steve Huebert, right, reviews a map during a House Redistricting Committee hearing. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Rep. Steve Huebert during a four-hour House debate Tuesday defended an obvious attempt by Republicans to gain an upper hand in congressional races through redistricting as simply “a political process.”

The Republican from Valley Center was responding to complaints by Democrats about a rushed process that ignored the voices of residents who wanted to keep the Kansas City metro together in a single district, setting the Legislature up for an inevitable court battle over diluting the voting power of Black and Latino voters.

“Gerrymandering, partisan politics, all those different things that are being discussed and talked about right now, are just things that happen,” Huebert said. “They always have and they always will.”

Related
December 10, 2021
May 17, 2021
October 14, 2020
December 3, 2018
Most Popular