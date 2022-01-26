Republican says gerrymandering is just part of redistricting process

TOPEKA — Rep. Steve Huebert during a four-hour House debate Tuesday defended an obvious attempt by Republicans to gain an upper hand in congressional races through redistricting as simply “a political process.”

The Republican from Valley Center was responding to complaints by Democrats about a rushed process that ignored the voices of residents who wanted to keep the Kansas City metro together in a single district, setting the Legislature up for an inevitable court battle over diluting the voting power of Black and Latino voters.

“Gerrymandering, partisan politics, all those different things that are being discussed and talked about right now, are just things that happen,” Huebert said. “They always have and they always will.”