Rising COVID cases are forcing Kansas to move inmates between prisons

TOPEKA, Kansas — COVID cases are spiking so much in a Kansas prison that inmates are being transferred to other facilities.

Corrections records confirmed 55 positive cases at the El Dorado men’s prison as of June 26, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. El Dorado has a minimum and medium unit in Oswego, and the corrections department said people from Oswego were being transferred. There are 14 positive cases among staff.

Corrections officials said moving inmates allows them to quarantine and isolate others who have been infected or exposed.