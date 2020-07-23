Menu Search Log in

Sedgwick County loosens orders to close nightclubs

Sedgwick County commissioners have pulled back on a health officer's recent order to close bars until September. The Commission also rescinded an order for restaurants to close early.

By

State News

July 23, 2020 - 9:54 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Restaurants won’t have to close early in Kansas’ largest city and bars won’t be shut down as long as a local health officer wanted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners in Sedgwick County, home to Wichita, voted 4-1 on Wednesday to make an order from County Health Officer and Dr. Garold Minns less restrictive before the directive takes effect Friday, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Minns’ initial order shut bars down except for carryout and curbside service until Sept. 9. The county commission said the shutdown will last three weeks less, until Aug. 21.

Related
July 22, 2020
July 10, 2020
July 1, 2020
May 29, 2020
Trending