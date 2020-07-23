Sedgwick County loosens orders to close nightclubs

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Restaurants won’t have to close early in Kansas’ largest city and bars won’t be shut down as long as a local health officer wanted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners in Sedgwick County, home to Wichita, voted 4-1 on Wednesday to make an order from County Health Officer and Dr. Garold Minns less restrictive before the directive takes effect Friday, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Minns’ initial order shut bars down except for carryout and curbside service until Sept. 9. The county commission said the shutdown will last three weeks less, until Aug. 21.