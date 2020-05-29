Wichita mayor upset over bars opening

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The mayor of Kansas’ largest city is upset that his local county commissioners have eased coronavirus restrictions so bars and nightclubs can reopen.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said he wishes cities had more power to drive public health decisions, The Wichita Eagle reports. Whipple was responding to the Sedgwick County Commission’s decision this week to lift all restrictions on businesses and individuals, including limits on mass gatherings.

The commission rejected the advice of county Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns to keep nightclubs and bars closed for now and to continue limiting mass gatherings. The commission instead only recommended that businesses follow guidelines from Gov. Laura Kelly on reopening, without imposing enforceable rules.