 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
Sen. Jerry Moran is re-elected

Defeats Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City

By

State News

November 8, 2022 - 8:16 PM

Sen. Jerry Moran won re-election in Tuesday's mid-term election. Moran was in Humboldt on Monday to recognize its recent success in attracting new businesses. Pictured with him is Humboldt Mayor Nobby Davis. Photo by Richard Luken

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.

Moran’s career has been marked by his ability to retain the support of all factions of the Kansas Republican Party. He represented a western and central Kansas district in the House for 14 years before being elected to the Senate in 2010.

