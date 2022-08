While die-hards on both sides of the aisle often view bipartisanship as a four-letter word, it’s incumbent upon lawmakers to continue to work together, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran said.

Moran, seeking to keep his Senate seat in November against challenger Mark Holland, spoke Tuesday while stopping in Iola to tour the KwiKom Communications headquarters.

The Congressman is touring his home state during the August recess.