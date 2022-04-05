 | Wed, Apr 06, 2022
State, inmates at odds over crash report

Reports vary about a bus that crashed last month that was carrying inmates to the Russell Stover plant in Iola. Inmates told police the driver was drowsy; state officials blame weather conditions.

By

State News

April 5, 2022 - 4:40 PM

Russell Stover Candies. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

A crash last month involving the transportation of Kansas state prison inmates to a work release program in Iola was due to drowsy driving, inmates told police.

State officials instead blame winter weather conditions and credit the bus driver for averting further damage.

The incident, which didn’t result in any serious injuries, occurred Feb. 19 while a private bus company was taking inmates from Topeka Correctional Facility to a Russell Stover plant in Iola, where a year-old partnership has allowed prisoners to work.

