State, inmates at odds over crash report

A crash last month involving the transportation of Kansas state prison inmates to a work release program in Iola was due to drowsy driving, inmates told police.

State officials instead blame winter weather conditions and credit the bus driver for averting further damage.

The incident, which didn’t result in any serious injuries, occurred Feb. 19 while a private bus company was taking inmates from Topeka Correctional Facility to a Russell Stover plant in Iola, where a year-old partnership has allowed prisoners to work.