State reports highest 7-day spike in new COVID cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials on Wednesday reported the highest seven-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since the state confirmed its first positive case, albeit with a declining death rate.

The state Department of Health and Environment reported 1,536 new cases since Monday, an increase of 4%, to bring the total to 39,937. The department reported an additional 11 COVID-19-related deaths, to put the pandemic total at 437.

The two-day jump in reported coronavirus cases gave Kansas its biggest seven-day spike in new cases since the pandemic reached the state in early March. The average number of new cases for the seven days ending Wednesday was 578, almost 18% higher than the previous peak of 491 cases a day for the seven days ending Aug. 17.