State tops tax revenue expectations

TOPEKA — Supercharged revenue collections in December by the state Department of Revenue exceeded the monthly estimate by $64 million to expand the cash cushion available for tax reductions or spending investments by the 2022 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly.

In the initial six months of the current fiscal year, the state treasury in Kansas deposited $4.28 billion from sources ranging from income and sales assessments to taxes on oil, tobacco and liquor. That has resulted in an unexpected mid-year addition of $83 million to the state treasury beyond the bullish estimate most recently updated in November.

Kelly has recommended lawmakers use the reserves to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries at an annual cost of at least $400 million to the state. She also proposed a one-time, $445 million tax rebate delivering $250 each to about 1.2 million Kansans.