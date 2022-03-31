State won’t enforce vaccine rule for nursing homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s says Kansas won’t enforce a federal mandate that nursing home workers get vaccinated against COVID-19, acknowledging Wednesday that it conflicts with an anti-mandate state law she signed four months ago.

Nursing home workers must still get vaccines, but the federal government will charge Kansas nearly $349,000 a year to have federal teams survey nursing homes for compliance.

Kelly announced the policy this week with conservative Republican legislators pushing to limit the restrictions that state and local officials can impose during future outbreaks and to weaken vaccination requirements for children enrolling in school and day care. GOP lawmakers continue to criticize Kelly ahead of a tough reelection race for her this year over actions she took in the spring and summer of 2020 to slow COVID-19’s spread.