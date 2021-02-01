Tax council warns against GOP plan

TOPEKA — The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform is advising extreme caution on any tax policies that may diminish revenue until Kansas has restored fiscal damage imposed by the pandemic.

Presenting before the council Friday, Mark Burghart, secretary of the Kansas Department of Revenue, said it would be best to tread carefully until state fiscal health is restored. This would include the creation of a rainy day fund and an end to the transfer of highway dollars.

Proposed changes to tax law by the Republicans in the state Legislature, however, are not in line with that thinking. Several bills heard so far would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue.