Tax council warns against GOP plan

The Governor's Council on Tax Reform is urging caution on tax policies that could diminish revenue during the pandemic recovery. Proposed tax law changes by Republicans would mostly benefit large corporations.

By

State News

February 1, 2021 - 9:23 AM

A study says Kansas state lawmakers typically make $21,900 each legislative session. KANSAS NEWS SERVICE/NOMIN UJIYEDIIN/KCUR.ORG

TOPEKA — The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform is advising extreme caution on any tax policies that may diminish revenue until Kansas has restored fiscal damage imposed by the pandemic.

Presenting before the council Friday, Mark Burghart, secretary of the Kansas Department of Revenue, said it would be best to tread carefully until state fiscal health is restored. This would include the creation of a rainy day fund and an end to the transfer of highway dollars.

Proposed changes to tax law by the Republicans in the state Legislature, however, are not in line with that thinking. Several bills heard so far would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue.

