 | Mon, Jun 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Teen sentenced to life in prison

A botched gun deal that led to the shooting death of a 12-year-old in April 2021 led to the conviction and sentencing of Jaylen L. Johnson, 18, of Kansas City, Kan. Johnson was given a life sentence.

By

State News

June 20, 2022 - 1:39 PM

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teenager has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy during a botched gun deal.

WDAF-TV reports that a jury convicted 18-year-old Jaylen LaRon Johnson of Kansas City, Kansas, of first-degree murder last month. Sentencing was Friday.

Prosecutors say Johnson and two other men drove to Leavenworth to purchase a gun on April 14, 2021. The sellers allegedly sold a BB gun to one of Johnson’s friends. Authorities say Johnson began shooting when he realized it wasn’t the gun they wanted.

Related
June 16, 2022
June 2, 2022
May 5, 2022
February 17, 2022
Most Popular