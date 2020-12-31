Menu Search Log in

Three youths arrested in connection with White Lakes Mall fire in Topeka

A tip lead police to the perpetrators. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

By

State News

December 31, 2020 - 12:38 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with a fire at an abandoned Topeka mall that authorities believe was intentionally set.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a tip led to the arrests on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear on Thursday if charges had been filed.

The fire on Tuesday morning at White Lakes Mall caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Related
September 9, 2020
February 24, 2020
May 30, 2019
September 14, 2011
Trending