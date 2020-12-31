Three youths arrested in connection with White Lakes Mall fire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with a fire at an abandoned Topeka mall that authorities believe was intentionally set.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a tip led to the arrests on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear on Thursday if charges had been filed.

The fire on Tuesday morning at White Lakes Mall caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.