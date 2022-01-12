Topeka boy killed in house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured in a Topeka house fire, authorities say.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the home when firefighters arrived Monday morning, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Alan Stahl, of the Topeka Fire Department, said crews had been advised that there might be trapped victims. Firefighters attacked the blaze and found the boy, Alexander Servantez, and a woman inside. Both were suffering from life-threatening injuries when they were taken to a hospital, where the boy died.