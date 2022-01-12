 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Topeka boy killed in house fire

A 7-year-old boy was killed and two others injured in a Topeka house fire Monday. The cause remains under investigation, although authorities said they don't suspect foul play.

By

State News

January 12, 2022 - 9:44 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured in a Topeka house fire, authorities say.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the home when firefighters arrived Monday morning, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Alan Stahl, of the Topeka Fire Department, said crews had been advised that there might be trapped victims. Firefighters attacked the blaze and found the boy, Alexander Servantez, and a woman inside. Both were suffering from life-threatening injuries when they were taken to a hospital, where the boy died.

Related
December 31, 2020
August 11, 2020
October 28, 2019
July 30, 2018
Most Popular