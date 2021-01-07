Trump supporters also rally at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA — Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied Wednesday at the Kansas Statehouse in opposition of election results being certified during a peaceful and planned demonstration — a contrast to the chaos unfolding at the same time at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

More than 100 people gathered outside on the steps of the Statehouse in the early afternoon, many carrying flags or signs in support of the president and repeating baseless claims perpetuated by the president about a rigged election. At about 1 p.m., a handful of protestors entered the building and gathered in the first floor rotunda.

Authorities said the group had permits for the rally and were allowed inside because of chilly, wet weather.