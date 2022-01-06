 | Thu, Jan 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Two KU fraternities suspended until 2027

Two fraternities have been kicked off the University of Kansas campus after an investigation found a pattern of hazing the school found unacceptable. The students will be removed from campus until the spring of 2027.

By

State News

January 6, 2022 - 10:13 AM

Photo by Flickr.com

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has suspended two fraternities for five years following an investigation that accused the clubs of fostering a culture of hazing.

KU Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham on Tuesday informed Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta in a letter that they will be removed from KU’s campus until the spring of 2027, the Kansas City Star reported.

The letter said investigations by national fraternity leadership and reviewed by a university panel found the fraternities engaged in a pattern of hazing that, combined, included sleep deprivation, assaults, forced workouts, destruction of pledges’ property and retaliation for reporting the behavior to university officials.

Related
September 15, 2021
September 7, 2020
August 27, 2020
March 12, 2020
Most Popular