Two KU fraternities suspended until 2027

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has suspended two fraternities for five years following an investigation that accused the clubs of fostering a culture of hazing.

KU Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham on Tuesday informed Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta in a letter that they will be removed from KU’s campus until the spring of 2027, the Kansas City Star reported.

The letter said investigations by national fraternity leadership and reviewed by a university panel found the fraternities engaged in a pattern of hazing that, combined, included sleep deprivation, assaults, forced workouts, destruction of pledges’ property and retaliation for reporting the behavior to university officials.