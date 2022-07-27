The day of reckoning has come for Greek system at universities

When the national chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity suspended the organization’s University of Kansas chapter indefinitely last week it did just what every Greek letter organization should do with their rule-breaking chapters: Get rid of them.

And if the nationals won’t do it, then universities should kick these fractious social fraternities off their campus, period.

Sigma Chi is the third fraternity to be suspended in 2022 at KU. Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta also were suspended for a hazing culture, which we all know is nothing more than excessive bullying and dehumanizing of other students.