Ten Greek houses quarantined at KU

LAWRENCE — Officials at Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health moved Wednesday to issue quarantine orders to 10 fraternities and sororities at the University of Kansas in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the university’s chancellor says more such notices are expected in the future.

Action by county health officials was in response to escalation of positive coronavirus tests administered to students, faculty and staff at the university in conjunction with start of fall semester classes Monday. The majority of positive cases among students live in the vast Greek housing system at KU.

County disease investigators have been working to identify close contacts of positive cases and isolate those people from the community.