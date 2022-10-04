 | Tue, Oct 04, 2022
Well-known, polarizing Kris Kobach faces newcomer Chris Mann

After losing a run for governor four years ago and the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat two years ago, Kobach returns to Kansas voters with the same hot-button issues and a plea to be their attorney general.

October 4, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Democrat Chris Mann, left, and Republican Kris Kobach. Photo by Kansas News Service

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — The final challenge for Republican Kris Kobach’s political rebound may depend on how strongly Kansas voters feel about national Democrats and how much they fear a liberal agenda seeping into their state.

Or it may hinge on how they perceive his firebrand reputation that made him a polarizing, national figure.

After losing a run for governor four years ago and the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat two years ago, Kobach returns to Kansas voters with the same hot-button issues and a plea to be their attorney general.

