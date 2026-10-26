What is the Kansas accent? Depends on who you ask, research finds

Yes, Kansans do have an accent, even though most natives think Kansas speech has a neutral accent. Non-Kansans largely believe the sunflower state is associated with southern-accented voices.
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” Photo by Apple TV+/TNS
by ANNA KAMINSKI, Kansas Reflector
Published: October 26, 2026
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Yes, Kansans do have an accent, even though most natives think Kansas speech has a neutral accent. Non-Kansans largely believe the sunflower state is associated with southern-accented voices.

LAWRENCE — Linguists at the University of Kansas revealed that the way Kansas speak is much more diverse than some people think, and perceptions of a Kansas accent differ, depending on whether listeners are Kansans or non-Kansans

Yes, Kansans do have an accent.

“There is no such thing as an accentless way of speaking,” said Lacey Wade, a linguist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas, “and we’ve been able to identify a few features that we do see in Kansas speech.”

ANNA KAMINSKI, Kansas Reflector

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