Trump prepares for Iran escalation after US, Israeli Polls

President Trump continues to hint the United States will resume strikes in Iran after the midterm elections Nov. 3. He has already sent a third aircraft carrier strike group and 10,000 additional sailors and Marines to the Persian Gulf.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS
by Bloomberg News
Published: October 26, 2026
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President Trump continues to hint the United States will resume strikes in Iran after the midterm elections Nov. 3. He has already sent a third aircraft carrier strike group and 10,000 additional sailors and Marines to the Persian Gulf.

A Middle East war that U.S. President Donald Trump said would be over in a matter of weeks now looks set to escalate as it enters its ninth month.

Trump has repeatedly hinted that his forces in the Mideast would resume strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3. The president has already sent a third aircraft carrier strike group and 10,000 additional sailors and Marines toward the Persian Gulf to give U.S. commanders more options if he restarts hostilities. 

This week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also made an unannounced stop in Israel— which launched the war against Iran alongside the U.S. — where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just days ahead of the Israeli leader’s sensitive reelection bid. Staffing at Middle Eastern bases, which have been hit hard by Iranian counterstrikes, has reportedly been reduced.

Bloomberg News

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