College to streamline administrative roles

Allen Community College is making several organizational changes within its administration, operations and student affairs departments. The changes are an attempt to reverse a trend of lower enrollment over the past 10 years.

As Allen Community College grapples with the statewide trend of declining enrollment, the college is making several organizational changes within its administration, operations and student affairs departments.

Overall staffing levels will remain the same, ACC President Dr. Lyvier Leffler confirmed to the Register in an email on Friday, though some director-level positions are being eliminated.

Human Resources Director Karen Gillespie told the Register the changes will be implemented over time.