College to streamline administrative roles
Allen Community College is making several organizational changes within its administration, operations and student affairs departments. The changes are an attempt to reverse a trend of lower enrollment over the past 10 years.
As Allen Community College grapples with the statewide trend of declining enrollment, the college is making several organizational changes within its administration, operations and student affairs departments.
Overall staffing levels will remain the same, ACC President Dr. Lyvier Leffler confirmed to the Register in an email on Friday, though some director-level positions are being eliminated.
Human Resources Director Karen Gillespie told the Register the changes will be implemented over time.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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