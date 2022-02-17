Wintry misery returns

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A winter storm sweeping across the country Thursday from the Texas Panhandle to the upper reaches of Maine turned streets in major Kansas and Missouri cities into ice-slicked rinks before dawn.

The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Thursday for those areas, forecasting blizzard-like conditions with heavy snow and strong winds.

The service warned that Wichita could see between 7 and 9 inches of snow, while Kansas City and surrounding communities could get 4 to 8 inches. Cities west and north of St. Louis, including Jefferson City and Columbia, could get up to 8 inches of snow, while Hannibal, Missouri, was expected to see up to 9 inches.

In St. Louis, where up to 3 inches of snow was forecast, the weather service also issued a flood advisory as heavy rains overnight threatened to swamp low-lying areas.

Many schools, courts and other governments services, as well as sporting events, throughout the warning area shut down Thursday in anticipation of the storm.