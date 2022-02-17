 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Wintry misery returns

Snow and ice have returned with a vengeance across the Midwest, closing schools and businesses beneath a sheet of ice and snow.

February 17, 2022 - 9:34 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A winter storm sweeping across the country Thursday from the Texas Panhandle to the upper reaches of Maine turned streets in major Kansas and Missouri cities into ice-slicked rinks before dawn.
The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Thursday for those areas, forecasting blizzard-like conditions with heavy snow and strong winds.
The service warned that Wichita could see between 7 and 9 inches of snow, while Kansas City and surrounding communities could get 4 to 8 inches. Cities west and north of St. Louis, including Jefferson City and Columbia, could get up to 8 inches of snow, while Hannibal, Missouri, was expected to see up to 9 inches.
In St. Louis, where up to 3 inches of snow was forecast, the weather service also issued a flood advisory as heavy rains overnight threatened to swamp low-lying areas.
Many schools, courts and other governments services, as well as sporting events, throughout the warning area shut down Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

