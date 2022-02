Roughly 4 inches of snow fell across much of the area on Thursday, with pockets of heavier precipitation also evident. Temperatures near 40 on Friday helped melt much of the snow, but created a mushy mess. Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer the next few days, before another winter storm brings cold temps and possibly more snow next Wednesday through Friday.

Tire tracks through the snow and ice glisten as the sun sets near LaHarpe. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register