States look at child tax credit programs

The federal pandemic-era child tax credit expansion lifted millions of children out of poverty in the second half of 2021. But Congress allowed it to expire at the end of that year, and new U.S. census data shows the child poverty rate more than doubled in 2022, erasing the record gains that were made.

“It wasn’t surprising because we knew this was coming,” said Megan Curran, policy director at Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy. “But still, when you see the magnitude of the change, and you know how many kids that represents, it’s still shocking.”

Now states are stepping in. Since the federal enhancement ended, several states have launched or expanded their own child tax credits.