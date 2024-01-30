 | Tue, Jan 30, 2024
‘Stubborn as a mule’: Donkey Basketball fundraising tournament a spectator delight

A team of Iola educators won the championship bout in a tournament that combined basketball, donkeys and riders representing Allen Community College, first responders/law enforcement, and health professionals.

January 30, 2024 - 3:40 PM

Nich Lohman takes the ball down the court to score for the Hemoglobin Trotters in Monday’s Donkey Basketball tournament. Photo by Vickie Moss

The Mustang Mules stomped the competition on Monday evening at Iola High School in a fierce game of Donkey Basketball.

The home team of USD 257 teachers and staff came out on top out of four teams representing education, health care and law enforcement. The event is a fundraiser by the IHS Student Council and junior class. 

Donkey Basketball pairs local “celebrity” jockeys riding real, live donkeys to compete in a fierce, feral competition. Riders are supposed to sit on their donkeys in order to pass and shoot the ball but otherwise, just about anything goes.

