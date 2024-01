Iola Elementary School fourth grader Elijah Mentzer correctly spelled the word “intertwine” to win the IES spelling bee Friday morning. IES recognized the top four spellers with first place winner is fourth-grader Elijah Mentzer; fifth grader Kendrick Rush, second place; fifth grader Nelly Ramirez, third place; and third grader Isabelle Graham, fourth place.

Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register