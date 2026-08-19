Seasoned Iola prepares for jamboree

Iola High School’s volleyball practice had a different energy Tuesday evening as the Mustangs evolve from a 2025 ragtag rebuild to a team capable of competing for a Pioneer League title.

A significant increase to their roster, thanks to an inflow of freshmen, also added a different element as Iola’s now-seasoned veterans worked alongside them in preparation for Saturday’s jamboree.

“The seniority level, and not losing anybody from last year, has been tremendous,” Iola coach Lauren Moots said. “Leadership has stepped up, and they’re guiding our incoming…