 | Wed, Aug 19, 2026
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Seasoned Iola prepares for jamboree

The Iola Mustangs are older than they look with the entire varsity squad returning significantly more seasoned than last season.

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Sports

August 19, 2026 - 3:06 PM

Kashyn Curry, Iola High School sophomore libero, serves during the Mustangs’ second day of practice Tuesday inside the IHS gymnasium. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Iola High School’s volleyball practice had a different energy Tuesday evening as the Mustangs evolve from a 2025 ragtag rebuild to a team capable of competing for a Pioneer League title.

A significant increase to their roster, thanks to an inflow of freshmen, also added a different element as Iola’s now-seasoned veterans worked alongside them in preparation for Saturday’s jamboree.

“The seniority level, and not losing anybody from last year, has been tremendous,” Iola coach Lauren Moots said. “Leadership has stepped up, and they’re guiding our incoming…

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