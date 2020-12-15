Superintendent search begins

Menu Search Log in

Board delays improvements to buildings until after a new superintendent takes over. A consultant coached board members on the process to successfully hire a new superintendent.

The USD 258 Humboldt school board discusses the many challenges brought about by COVID-19. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

A bond designed to make improvements to five key district buildings has once again been stalled.

The board decided it would be best to wait until after a new superintendent took the reins. Kay Lewis has said this will be her final year in the role.

“I don’t think this can be the first thing on the community’s mind,” said Kevin Heisler regarding the bond, and the board as a whole seemed to agree.

