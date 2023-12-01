Talking about addiction

Changing the way people think about substance misuse starts with changing the language. That’s not easy, Charlie Harding, SEK Recovery House manager, said.

“I come from a 12-step background so that’s a lot of ‘hi, I’m an alcoholic’ or ‘I’m an addict.’ I’ve had to break that habit and use person-first terms like substance misuse,” Harding told a group gathered for a Community Conversation on Wednesday evening about issues related to “substance use disorder.”

That’s a less disparaging way to describe an “addict,” which often brings to mind inaccurate stereotypes and beliefs. It implies addiction is a moral failing, rather than a chronic, treatable disease.