Task force balks at vaccine lottery

TOPEKA — New members of an advisory panel tasked with determining how to use federal aid balked Wednesday at the idea of using $1 million for a lottery to incentivize inoculation from COVID-19.

GOP leaders and their appointees squabbled with Gov. Laura Kelly’s appointees over nearly every proposal and possible recommendation during a three-hour meeting.

The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Task Force, originally established in May 2020 to oversee the distribution of federal CARES Act funds, is now tasked with doing the same for $1.6 billion in discretionary monies from the American Rescue Plan. All recommendations are made to the State Finance Council, which has the final say.