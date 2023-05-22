 | Mon, May 22, 2023
Texas music group to perform free shows

A Humboldt graduate who now leads a Texas honors choir will bring students to Allen County on May 30 for free performances. The Texas Youth Chorale will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Humboldt at noon, and at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m.

May 22, 2023 - 1:46 PM

The Texas Youth Chorale will offer a pair of free performances in Allen County on Tuesday, May 30. Courtesy photo

The Texas Youth Chorale, an honors choir of students from the Dallas Metroplex, will be in Allen County May 30 for a pair of free performances.

Ann Sharp SmithCourtesy photo

The students in grades 6-12, under the direction of Humboldt native Ann Sharp Smith, will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt at noon, before venturing to Iola for a 7 p.m. show at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

The concerts are part of TYC’s “We Sing For You! Small Town USA!” summer concert tour, which takes the choir to other venues in Oklahoma and Kansas.

