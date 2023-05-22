Texas music group to perform free shows

The Texas Youth Chorale, an honors choir of students from the Dallas Metroplex, will be in Allen County May 30 for a pair of free performances.

Ann Sharp Smith Courtesy photo

The students in grades 6-12, under the direction of Humboldt native Ann Sharp Smith, will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt at noon, before venturing to Iola for a 7 p.m. show at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

The concerts are part of TYC’s “We Sing For You! Small Town USA!” summer concert tour, which takes the choir to other venues in Oklahoma and Kansas.