 | Tue, Dec 05, 2023
Texts show KBI support for newspaper raid

Text messages reveal Gideon Cody claimed the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was behind him after the raids on a Marion County newspaper and the homes of the owners.

News

December 5, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Marion County Record reporter Phyllis Zorn and Sheriff Jeff Soyez stand outside the evidence room where an undersheriff signs over newspaper property to a forensic expert. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Text messages obtained by the KSHB 41 I-Team reveal Gideon Cody claimed the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was “100 percent behind” him one day after the raids on Marion County Record and two homes.

The text messages, provided by a source and independently verified by KSHB 41, are between Cody and Joel Ensey, Marion County Attorney, who revoked Cody’s warrants within days following the raids.

On Aug. 9, two days before the raids, Cody sent Ensey a text: “Call me when you can this morning. KBI will be lead in the investigation. I sent them a brief and they are sending out investigators. Other charges are coming with this as well. I want to keep you in the loop.”

