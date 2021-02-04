The recycling guru: Iola Rotary Club learns tips for its recycling program

Liz Lammers of Quincy Recycle shared her years of recycling wisdom Wednesday with area citizens.
Lammers was a guest of Iola’s Rotary Club. A group of about 20, including county commissioners, city council members and school administrators, were on hand for Lammers’s presentation.
Lammers was impressed by the turnout, and said that usually only one or two people attend her presentations, even though she often travels great distances to give them.
“You guys are a little rural, I’ll be the first to admit it,” she laughed.
Lammers hails from Quincy, Illinois, home of the recycling business that has sites in several states.
Lammers said her job with Quincy is “to move as many truckloads across the country as possible … and to make sure everybody’s happy in the process.”
“It takes a lot of very committed people to do recycling,” she added, and said she took the relatively large audience as evidence of the community’s desire for positive action.
“We are,” chimed in rotarian Karen Gilpin, “every single weekend, we’re out here,” and Rotary’s recycling efforts have continued to be maintained successfully over the past eight years.
Lammers began her presentation by discussing types of recycled materials, methods for bailing and other items useful to the Rotarians present.
One noteworthy question from the audience was: What should we do with plastic grocery bags? Is taking them to Walmart okay?
“I highly recommend you continue to do that,” Lammers said, since large companies can more efficiently process those products, and often at no charge (due to incentives).
She also pointed out the interesting factoids that cardboard is typically made of many different materials, rather than being homogenous, and that cardboard stored in the refrigerator is designed to absorb moisture and become heavier when wet. There’s even a special term for it: wet strength.
For those who recycle cardboard at home, Lammers emphasized how important it is not to recycle the kind coated in wax (often used for storing meat), because it can damage certain equipment.
She added that it’s alright if your cardboard is a little messy, say, having absorbed a tiny grease spot, but it should still be 95% clean.
Another material type Lammers talked about was plastic bottles, and said that she recommends trying to crush them as much as possible before dropping them off.
“When they’re really crushed, they fall apart more easily,” she said. When it comes to recycling, “the denser, the better.”
To give a sense of the scope of Quincy Recycle’s size and the amount of products they process, Lammers said that her mill moves 50 trucks of materials per day.
They also make many different new materials by combining old ones, via formulas that they call “recipes.”
At any given time, there are at least six people “playing defense,” she said, watching the conveyor belts to ensure nothing damaging passes through.
“The goal is to get absolutely everything to the landfill,” Lammers said. “But there’s always some percentage of landfill.”
Those present seemed to glean a lot from Lammer’s presentation, and were appreciative of her traveling so far to help the Rotary Club and others fulfill their sustainability-based dreams.
“We’re looking for advice on how best to do all this,” said Steve Strickler.
On Wednesday, a toolkit full of useful knowledge was exactly what folks walked away with.
[In a separate box or inserted into the body]
During her presentation, Lammers shared some interesting but non-traditional recycling trivia:
Did you know most clothes with plastics in them are made from recycled bottles?
• Clothes in many stores have recycled non-removable “tracers” placed inside the sleeves to help with security.
• One of the main things cardboard is recycled into is tissue paper.
• Newspaper is often recycled to make insulation and egg cartons.
• Magazines are recycled into bedding and kitty litter.
• Office paper can be made into toilet paper.
• Books often become brown paper towels.
• Styrofoam is turned into cheap plastic picture frames.
• And, not surprisingly, a lot of groups connected with recycling have “Green” in their names.