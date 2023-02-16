Thrift store addition takes shape

With a long-awaited addition now under construction, the Iola Senior Citizens thrift store at 223 N. State St. is making some changes and planning fundraisers to finish the project.

Dimity Lowell

The store will have extended hours, returning to a schedule similar to what was offered before the COVID-19 pandemic and offering evening hours on Wednesdays twice a month. (See hours listed at the end of this article.)

Thrift store organizers hope the change in hours will result in more sales. They still need to raise money to complete the addition.