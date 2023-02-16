 | Thu, Feb 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Thrift store addition takes shape

A new addition is now under construction at the Iola Senior Citizens thrift store, but the board will need to raise thousands of dollars to finish the interior. The store has new hours in hopes of increasing sales.

By

News

February 16, 2023 - 2:07 PM

A crew with Yutzy Construction of Garnett builds the framework for a metal building. The structure will serve as an addition for the Iola Senior Citizens thrift store to relieve overcrowding. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

With a long-awaited addition now under construction, the Iola Senior Citizens thrift store at 223 N. State St. is making some changes and planning fundraisers to finish the project.

Dimity Lowell

The store will have extended hours, returning to a schedule similar to what was offered before the COVID-19 pandemic and offering evening hours on Wednesdays twice a month. (See hours listed at the end of this article.)

Thrift store organizers hope the change in hours will result in more sales. They still need to raise money to complete the addition.

Related
January 20, 2022
July 25, 2019
October 12, 2018
April 15, 2016
Most Popular