Thrive salutes change makers

In the midst of busy lives, we can forget how much local do-gooders improve our community. Doctors heal the sick, teachers help children learn to read, the trails stay cleared of brush; what’s the big deal? It’s always been like this.

Lisse Regehr, Thrive Allen County CEO. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Thrive Allen County’s banquet Friday night, their 16th in the non-profit’s history, sought to recognize the change makers, those who perform the ordinary miracles that seek to make Allen County a better place to live and work. Around 350 guests packed into the Allen Community College gymnasium to join in on the fun.

But the host also deserves some recognition. A decade ago, Thrive Allen County had 4.5 positions and celebrated the completion of the Southwind Rail Trail at its annual banquet. Thrive now employs 32 people, has a budget of $4.8 million and was critical to the creation of Lehigh Portland State Park. Over the past five years, noted CEO Lisse Regehr, Thrive has “assisted 25 entities, bringing in an additional $5.2 million to Allen County.”