 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Tips for telling spooky tales

Storyteller Priscilla Howe thrilled young students with tales about ghosts, skeletons and more. She also brought puppets along to entertain the audience, and shared a couple of tips about how to tell a scary story.

October 20, 2022 - 3:06 PM

Storyteller Priscilla Howe and her puppet, Baby, tell spooky stories to Iola Elementary School students on Thursday. The baby is wearing a mustache disguise as a Halloween costume. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Storyteller Priscilla Howe has some advice for young Iola Elementary School students.

If you want to tell a story with a jump scare, slow down as you approach the key moment. Speak very… very… carefully using a soft, low voice. Go very quietly. Pause. Then… JUMP!

Howe, a storyteller from Lawrence, met with IES students from kindergarten through eighth grade on Thursday to tell a variety of stories. Some were funny. Some were supernatural, featuring ghosts and the undead. All were entertaining. 

