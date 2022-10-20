Tips for telling spooky tales

Storyteller Priscilla Howe has some advice for young Iola Elementary School students.

If you want to tell a story with a jump scare, slow down as you approach the key moment. Speak very… very… carefully using a soft, low voice. Go very quietly. Pause. Then… JUMP!

Howe, a storyteller from Lawrence, met with IES students from kindergarten through eighth grade on Thursday to tell a variety of stories. Some were funny. Some were supernatural, featuring ghosts and the undead. All were entertaining.