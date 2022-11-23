 | Wed, Nov 23, 2022
Tower deal sealed

Iolan Max Grundy finalized the purchase of a former water tower from the City of Iola. He plans to create a unique high-rise Airbnb at the structure.

Iolan Max Grundy is the proud owner of a 1934 model, 120-foot water tower, courtesy of the City of Iola.

Grundy closed the deal Tuesday to purchase the abandoned tower, with the intention of turning it into a one-of-a-kind high-rise Airbnb, complete with observation deck.

Grundy envisions converting the tank portion of the tower into a split-level living space, including an open-top floor plan and loft space, with windows around the perimeter to offer stunning views of the countryside in every direction.

