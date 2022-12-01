A view from above

Max Grundy reported “nothing but good news” after getting his first look inside the Elm Street Water tower Wednesday.
“We were able to get to the top to see the inside of the tank,” Grundy told the Register. “And by ‘we’ I mean somebody much braver than me.”
Kurt Jackson of KJ Electric scaled the 120-foot tower to inspect the interior of the tank, taking scores of photos to help determine the tower’s structural integrity.
Uncertain of what to expect, Grundy was pleasantly surprised to see the tank in good shape — and empty.
Grundy acquired the abandoned tower in November with the intention of turning it into a one-of-a-kind high-rise Airbnb, complete with observation deck.
Nothing from Wednesday’s viewing has given Grundy pause, he said.
Under terms of the contract with the city, Grundy has five years to complete his project, although he’s hopeful he can do it more quickly.
The first step, occurring almost immediately, is getting electric service to the tower.
While atop the tower, Jackson snapped several photos of the surrounding landscape to give a glimpse of what occupants can expect if and when the Airbnb opens.
