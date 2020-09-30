Menu Search Log in

Transportation program hangs in limbo

County commissioners show interest in public transportation program, but aren't ready to commit.

By

News

September 30, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Jessica Thompson, director of development at Thrive Allen County speaks, with commissioners about a proposed transportation program. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

A new transportation system in Allen County came one step closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday, though it continues to hang in limbo for the time being.

Jessica Thompson, director of development at Thrive Allen County, shared with commissioners Thrive’s recommendations regarding the proposed program and went over some of its finer details as well.

In short, the program will allow for transportation anywhere within the county for a small fare (e.g., $2 in Iola and $4 for anywhere else), and even to destinations outside the county within reasonable parameters.

