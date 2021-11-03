Commission says no to more rides

A countywide transportation plan will continue next year under its current format, commissioners decided Tuesday.

A week ago, representatives of Thrive Allen County asked them to consider expanding to round-the-clock coverage in order to help many local residents get to their jobs. Three local industries agreed to contribute $5,000 each, reducing the county’s potential cost from $99,640 to $84,640.

On Tuesday, commissioners agreed to pay $19,767 to continue the program as it currently operates instead of the expansion.