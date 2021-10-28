 | Thu, Oct 28, 2021
No better investment than in local workforce

Allen County commissioners should seize the opportunity to provide workforce stability for local industries by providing a more robust transportation service.

By

Editorials

October 28, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Allen County commissioners listen to Jessica Thompson of Thrive Allen County present a plan for an around-the-clock transportation program that would help local employees get to their jobs. Photo by Vickie Moss

In 2018, Allen County paid $1 million for a rock crusher. For a good chunk of its life, the crusher has been in the shop for repairs of one sort or another. This summer, one repair bill was in the neighborhood of $40,000.

Though commissioners complain about the invoices for the crusher’s repairs, never do they pause as to the value of its services.

On Tuesday, county commissioners were presented with a plan to provide a year’s worth of round-the-clock transportation services to local citizens.

