No better investment than in local workforce

In 2018, Allen County paid $1 million for a rock crusher. For a good chunk of its life, the crusher has been in the shop for repairs of one sort or another. This summer, one repair bill was in the neighborhood of $40,000.

Though commissioners complain about the invoices for the crusher’s repairs, never do they pause as to the value of its services.

On Tuesday, county commissioners were presented with a plan to provide a year’s worth of round-the-clock transportation services to local citizens.