Transportation program: Most riders go to stores, doctor visits

Most of those who use the county’s general transportation program need to go to the store or medical appointments.

Allen County Clerk Sherrie Riebel last week gave commissioners an update on the transportation program, as the county is picking up more of the costs while waiting for a new van that is on back order. A grant that funds the program hasn’t yet paid its portion because of the new van’s status.

A large majority of riders use the service to buy groceries — a total of 1,044 such rides from when the program started in May 2021 until the end of the year. That breaks down to 879 rides to G&W Foods, Walmart and Dollar General, 45 to convenience stores and 120 to other stores.