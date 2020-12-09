Menu Search Log in

Treasurer’s office still shuttered

Staff continues to process online tax payments and vehicle registration renewals as the office remains closed to the public because of COVID-19 infections.

December 9, 2020 - 10:01 AM

On the second floor of the courthouse, outside the Treasurer’s Office, is now located a dropbox for leaving payments and forms. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

The Allen County Treasurer’s Office remains closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19.

According to treasurer Darolyn “Crickett” Maley, the staff continues to process online tax payments and vehicle registration renewals, along with conducting other daily business.

Registration decals will be mailed, and printed receipts are available for tax payments upon request.

