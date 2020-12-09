Treasurer’s office still shuttered

The Allen County Treasurer’s Office remains closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19.
According to treasurer Darolyn “Crickett” Maley, the staff continues to process online tax payments and vehicle registration renewals, along with conducting other daily business.
Registration decals will be mailed, and printed receipts are available for tax payments upon request.
