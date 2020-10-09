Trunk or Treat keeps safety in mind

Despite local and state health recommendations advising against many of the traditional Halloween activities, a local organization plans to offer its annual Trunk or Treat event.

Organizers hope the event offers a safer alternative for local children and families who want to trick or treat in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants are asked to take precautions and some changes have been made to better protect against the spread of infection, Jill Hartman, director of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, said. The Chamber is sponsoring the event.