Menu Search Log in

Trunk or Treat keeps safety in mind

State and local health officials urge caution on Halloween because of coronavirus pandemic, but the annual Trunk or Treat event will proceed with extra safety precautions.

By

News

October 9, 2020 - 3:19 PM

Tiana, left, and Charlee Koder hand out goodies as part of the 2018 Trunk Or Treat celebration in Iola. Register file photo

Despite local and state health recommendations advising against many of the traditional Halloween activities, a local organization plans to offer its annual Trunk or Treat event.

Organizers hope the event offers a safer alternative for local children and families who want to trick or treat in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants are asked to take precautions and some changes have been made to better protect against the spread of infection, Jill Hartman, director of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, said. The Chamber is sponsoring the event.

Related
May 12, 2020
October 26, 2016
October 28, 2015
July 30, 2011
Trending