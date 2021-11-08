Trunk-or-Treat 2021 a delightful success

Over the past few years, a craze has sprung up in cities nationwide. This craze presents a solution in places where people don’t know their neighbors well, where houses are spaced far apart and where sidewalks are absent.

This craze is called Trunk-or-Treat. People decorate their car trunks with Halloween decorations in the true spirit of the night. Instead of wearing out at house-stop number 10 so that the family calls it a night early, kids stroll from car to car gathering candy at each stop.

I come from a subdivision in Wisconsin where treaters still go door to door. But on Sunday, Oct. 31, I experienced my first Trunk or Treat not only as the Chamber director but also as a member of this community, and I was so delighted to see all the trunks decorated and the treaters dressed up.