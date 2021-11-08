 | Mon, Nov 08, 2021
Trunk-or-Treat 2021 a delightful success

Nearly 1,000 youngsters brought home goodies as part of the Trunk-or-Treat event in Iola on Halloween Night. The participation is a testament to how much residents are eager to get back together for public events.

November 8, 2021 - 9:11 AM

The Iola Rotary Club’s Josh Hawley and Chelsea Lea, aka Fred and Wilma, react to trick-or-treaters during the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Trunk or Treat” event on the square on Halloween. Photo by Vickie Moss

Over the past few years, a craze has sprung up in cities nationwide. This craze presents a solution in places where people don’t know their neighbors well, where houses are spaced far apart and where sidewalks are absent. 

This craze is called Trunk-or-Treat. People decorate their car trunks with Halloween decorations in the true spirit of the night. Instead of wearing out at house-stop number 10 so that the family calls it a night early, kids stroll from car to car gathering candy at each stop. 

I come from a subdivision in Wisconsin where treaters still go door to door. But on Sunday, Oct. 31, I experienced my first Trunk or Treat not only as the Chamber director but also as a member of this community, and I was so delighted to see all the trunks decorated and the treaters dressed up.

